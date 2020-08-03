Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market

Jelly Candies (Gummies) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Jelly Candies (Gummies) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Nestle

Mars

Cloetta

Ferrero

Haribo

The Hershey Company

Mondelez International

Grupo Bimbo (Barcel)

Meiji Holdings

Arcor

Mederer GmbH

Lindt & Sprungli

Yildiz Holding

August Storck

Lotte Confectionery

Albanese

Perfetti Van Melle

Giant Gummy Bears

Yupi

Jelly Belly

Bright Foods (Guanshengyuan)

Fujian Yake Food

Segment by Type, the Jelly Candies (Gummies) market is segmented into

Sugar-Based Gummies (SBG)

Sugar-Free Gummies (SFG)

Segment by Application, the Jelly Candies (Gummies) market is segmented into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Jelly Candies (Gummies) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Jelly Candies (Gummies) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Share Analysis

Jelly Candies (Gummies) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Jelly Candies (Gummies) business, the date to enter into the Jelly Candies (Gummies) market, Jelly Candies (Gummies) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

