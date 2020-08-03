Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share and Top Manufacturers
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market
Jelly Candies (Gummies) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Jelly Candies (Gummies) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The major vendors covered:
Nestle
Mars
Cloetta
Ferrero
Haribo
The Hershey Company
Mondelez International
Grupo Bimbo (Barcel)
Meiji Holdings
Arcor
Mederer GmbH
Lindt & Sprungli
Yildiz Holding
August Storck
Lotte Confectionery
Albanese
Perfetti Van Melle
Giant Gummy Bears
Yupi
Jelly Belly
Bright Foods (Guanshengyuan)
Fujian Yake Food
Segment by Type, the Jelly Candies (Gummies) market is segmented into
Sugar-Based Gummies (SBG)
Sugar-Free Gummies (SFG)
Segment by Application, the Jelly Candies (Gummies) market is segmented into
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Jelly Candies (Gummies) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Jelly Candies (Gummies) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Share Analysis
Jelly Candies (Gummies) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Jelly Candies (Gummies) business, the date to enter into the Jelly Candies (Gummies) market, Jelly Candies (Gummies) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
