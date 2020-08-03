MAGA CBD to Benefit America’s Heroes with Revolutionary New Product Featuring Patented NASA Technology
MAGA CBD is a THC-free CBD oil that combines patented NASA 3D plant-based stem cell and CBD-03 technology to create the highest quality CBD on the market.
The product that our team has developed is the first of its kind... You can see, taste and feel the difference.”PARRISH, FL, USA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing MAGA CBD (www.MAGAcbd.org), a revolutionary, zero-THC, digestible CBD (cannabinoid) oil that utilizes the combination of patented NASA 3D plant-based stem cell and CBD-03 technology to create the highest quality CBD oil on the market. And best of all, MAGA CBD is made in the U.S.A.
— Brian Mayes, MAGA CBD co-founder
As a central part of its mission, MAGA CBD supports America’s heroes through charitable donations to organizations that benefit veterans, first responders and their families. 10% of net profits will be distributed directly to such charities as A Soldier’s Child, Travis Mills Foundation and Tunnel 2 Towers.
"The product that our team has developed is the first of its kind," says co-founder Brian Mayes. "The goal is to efficiently distribute and help the body absorb and use more CBD than ever possible before. You can see, taste and feel the difference."
MAGA CBD is the first CBD product to introduce a technology developed by NASA that combines 3-dimensional plant-based stem cell technology with its superior CBD genetics to create a CBD oil worthy of the MAGA brand. Stem cells developed in a lab suffer from odd-shaped two-dimensional cells that don’t replicate the 3-dimensional stem cells found in the human body. NASA found the answer by developing stem cells without the influence of gravity that contained this 3-dimensional shape. MAGA CBD has replicated these conditions using a bioreactor that duplicates zero gravity, producing plant-based stem cells that closely mimic human physiological conditions resulting in faster cell replication helping generate larger quantities of cells. MAGA CBD originated from the contributions of NASA astronauts, was researched by doctors and was formulated to help support the natural rejuvenation process.
"After 20 years in the Army I am broken as many of us are,” says co-founder Mason Noel. "I do not like prescriptions or over-the-counter drugs for helping to control my pain. I started using CBD oils and it has worked absolute wonders for arthritis, sleep, etc., but unfortunately, the market is dominated by suspect products. I wanted something I could rely on, and I wanted the best. The only way I knew to get the job done was to start a mission alongside some like-minded individuals to find or make the best CBD product possible.”
MAGA CBD comes in a signature apple pie and other fun flavors.
MAGA CBD retails for $99.95 and can be purchased at www.MAGACBD.org.
For more information, visit www.MAGACBD.org.
