I Change Nations Productive Business Civility & Civility360 Tackles Post COVID Economic Vision For The Caribbean.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productive Business Civility, I Change Nations, and Civility360 partnered to bring the Inaugural State of Civility Summit Caribbean “COVID ECONOMY 2020” together on Saturday July 25th, 2020 with Global Civility Leaders from around the world. They came together to discuss and address the COVID ECONOMY 2020 and brought forth solutions for the Caribbean in the areas of business, finance, tourism, and human capital. State of Civility Summit Caribbean is the leading voice of civility in action which focuses on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach. Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations states, “These kinds of forums will help bring the community together from all walks of life, along with community leaders as well as government leaders to identify problems and create solutions through civil dialog.”I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility hascreated a new paradigm of Business Civility in action. “This is where business and people are of equal value. Civility is meant to be contagious so spread it with love.” - Dr. Vernet A. JosephCivility360 (C360) State of Civility Summits are the leading voice of civility in action which focuses on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach. Promoting the pillars of kindness, respect, love, hope and action. Global World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers and Prof. Vernet Alin Joseph are the founders of this global movement. The Civility360 State of Civility Summits are a voice that will bring global change to our world as we deal with the resource of human capital which exists in every country. How people treat human currency will determine our pathway forward as a world. Professor Vernet A. Joseph, I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business CivilityTogether with special guest speakers/panelists the State of Civility Summit Caribbean.Global Civility - Sir Clyde Rivers, CaliforniaBusiness Civility - Prof. Vernet A. Joseph, ArizonaRadha Rampersad, TrinidadNelson Noel, HaitiIfe Badejo, St. MartinGlendon Rudder, TrinidadAlicia Rudder, TrinidadDr. Will Moreland, St. MartinDue to the coronavirus, the State of Civility Summit Caribbean had to be done virtually. The State of Civility Summit Caribbean can be found at https://youtu.be/HpKyss8EYas Solutions that were shared at the State of Civility Summit Caribbean:Develop a culture and dialogue that promotes proper people treatment, innovation, ingenuity, and civility in action. Implement Civility within the business, education, and governmental rank structures. Embrace, participate, and celebrate National Productive Business Civility Day annually on June 13th. “The most powerful commodity and currency for business is the value of people, their ideas and solutions.” - Prof. Vernet A. JosephBringing a new agricultural approach in the Caribbean islands, for the islands, with the island climate in mind. Infusing Entrepreneurship with the correct digital platform. Specific corporations for the Caribbean islands. I aim to change the narrative and economy of Haiti and cultivate the culture of honor by peace and dignity. – Dr. Nelson NoelCreating a digital paradise - attracting remote workers and digital nomads while promoting digital entrepreneurship. Collaborate to increase economies of scale leverage competitive advantages of the various islands (An aspect of islandpreneurship). If you are not collaborating you are competing and if competing, then failing. -–Ife BadejoReinvent ourselves by operating in golden rule dialogue. Human Equity Value (Policy). Human Equity Value is the Recognition, Consideration, Protection and Procurement of Human Value and their Equity Entitlement. HEV is not just a narrative but human policy. When we begin to recognize human value, this will provoke a change in the status quo on how economy is distributed and or diversified. “Human Equity Value is not just a narrative but human policy. Sustainable Civility is a biblical worldview or model of how to sustain economy.” - Dr. Glendon Rudder & Alicia Kipps-RudderInventory your skills. acquired knowledge and talents and see where they fit in the current landscape. Create strategic partnership with other Entrepreneurs and Influencers. The future belongs to those that are able to shift, be flexible and adapt to the new world economy. – Dr. Will MorelandDr. Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who. are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.Professor Vernet, is the creator and co-host of Civility 360 with World Civility Leader Sir Clyde Rivers, the only show devoted to interviewing civility leaders from a 360 angle of the world. This program will help put the world back together after COVID-19. Listen in as they share wisdom and insight on Civility, Influence, and Action every Saturday which started on the 2nd of May. The broadcast can be found at www.civility360.com Dr. Joseph is the Business Civility Leader and productive agent of change in this day. He is the narrator of Presidential Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Extreme Excellence. He is the narrator of Madame Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Caring for Humanity.Dr. Joseph is a World Civility Ambassador & National Statesman to I Change Nations™. He is a retired military officer, combat veteran, an award-winning Serial Entrepreneur, Author of over 25 books and 5 Bestsellers, Radio Show host, and Veteran Transition Expert. Dr. Vernet is the Founder of Live To Produce Enterprises, LLC, and Founder of the Productive Business Network & Summit Headquartered in Mesa, ArizonaDr. Joseph has received the following honors:-2016 Presidential Certificates from President’s Barack Obama, GeorgeBush, William Jefferson Clinton, and Jimmy Carter-2016 Recognition from Senator John McCain-2016 Recognition from United States Army, Chief of Staff, General,Mark A. Daily-2016 Recognition from Lieutenant General, United States Air Force, Director,Defense Contract Management Agency, Wendy M. Masiello-2017 Entrepreneur of the Year, Black Wall Street Phoenix, AZ-2017 National Statesmen Degree Award-2018 National Statesmen Degree-2018 World Civility Ambassador-2018 Honorary Doctorate, LUT-2018 Honorary Doctorate, UGCSI-2018 TNVOC Veteran Impact Business Award-2019 Global Voices Of Change-2019 Phoenix Civility Day Proclamation-2020 Doctorate of Professorship in Business Civility-2020 Global Representative Challenged Champions & Hero's-2020 World Greatness Award & Inducted In The World Book of Greatness 2020 I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations.We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.Founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers.Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards.Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD. Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others Leaders that have received awards from I Change Nations Include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org

