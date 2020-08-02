Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 2 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (945,882), deaths (19,983), and recoveries (603,687) by region:
Central (48,928 cases; 941 deaths; 34,501 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,614; 59; 1,635), Chad (936; 75; 813), Congo (3,387; 56; 923), DRC (9,115; 215; 7,319), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,531; 50; 5,223), Sao Tome & Principe (874; 15; 782)
Eastern (78,941; 1,764; 41,318): Comoros (386; 7; 330), Djibouti (5,126; 59; 5,004), Eritrea (279; 0; 225), Ethiopia (17,999; 284; 7,195), Kenya (22,053; 369; 8,477), Madagascar (11,528; 114; 8,444). Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,042; 5; 1,119), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,429; 46; 1,195), Sudan (11,738; 752; 6,137), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,182; 4; 1,045)
Northern (161,282; 6,700; 86,368): Algeria (30,394; 1,210; 20,537), Egypt (94,316; 4,834; 41,137), Libya (3,691; 80; 619), Mauritania (6,310; 157; 4,898), Morocco (25,015; 367; 17 ,960), Tunisia (1,552; 51; 1,217), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0)
Southern (527,005; 8,652; 352,598): Angola (1,164; 54; 460), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,706; 43; 1,214), Lesotho (718; 19; 173), Malawi (4,186; 120; 1,914), Mozambique (1,907; 11; 638), Namibia (2,224; 11; 171), south Africa (503,290; 8,153; 342,461), Zambia (6,347; 170; 4,493), Zimbabwe (3,659; 69; 1,011)
Western (129,726; 1,926; 88,902): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,149; 53; 945), Cape Verde (2,480; 24; 1,837), Cote d'Ivoire (16,109; 102; 11,750), Gambia (498; 9; 68), Ghana (37,014; 182; 33,365), Guinea (7,183; 46; 6,404), Guinea-Bissau (1,981; 27; 903), Liberia (1,207; 77; 691), Mali (2,535; 124; 1,941), Niger (1,138; 69; 1,028), Nigeria (43,537; 883; 20,087), Senegal (10,344; 209; 6,838), Sierra Leone (1,823; 67; 1,362), Togo (958; 19; 647)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).