Coronavirus - Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions, Health Cluster Update

  • In NW region, 16 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 68 % of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 13% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

  • In SW region, 10 out of the I8 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 79% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.

  • WHO in partnership with SW regional delegation has conducted a five-day workshop on IPC, Case management, and RCCE in Buea to all health district and key health structures health personnel's in the SW Region.

  • Multisector Needs Assessment (MSNA) training took place in Bamenda to train enumerators, which has COVID-19 indicators along with health

