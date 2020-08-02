Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (2nd August 2020)
119 new confirmed cases; 5 deaths; 363 recoveries
New cases reported from: 119 Lusaka Deaths reported from: 5 Lusaka (4 Community deaths; 1 Facility death) Recoveries reported from: 356 Lusaka, 3 N/Western, 2 Central, 2 Eastern
Tests in the last 24 hours: 559 (85,560 cumulative)
Cumulative cases: 6347
Total recoveries: 4493
COVID-19 deaths: 51 COVID-19 associated deaths: 104 Total: 170 + 15 Unclassified
Active cases: 1684