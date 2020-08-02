President João Lourenço congratulates Switzerland

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 2 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Saturday congratulated the President of the Swiss Confederation, Simonetta Sommaruga, on occasion of the celebration of that European country’s national day. ,

On a message, President João Lourenço extends his congraluations to the government and people of Switzerland, as well as emphasises the willingness of the Angolan Executive to see “a strengthening of the co-operation ties between the two countries, in various domains of common interest”.

In the end, João Lourenço wishes happiness and success to the Swiss Confederation.