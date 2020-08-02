Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1182

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 01 August 2020

- 6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,182.

- 2 truck drivers arrived via Malaba

- 3 returnees: 2 arrived from Somalia and 1 arrived from Saudi Arabia

- 1 alert from Nakaseke

- 5 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the borders and their entry into the country was not permitted.

- Ugandan recoveries: 1,045

- Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,603

- Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,304

- Total samples tested today: 2,907

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

