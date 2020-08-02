Coronavirus - Uganda: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1182
Results from COVID-19 tests done on 01 August 2020
- 6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,182.
- 2 truck drivers arrived via Malaba
- 3 returnees: 2 arrived from Somalia and 1 arrived from Saudi Arabia
- 1 alert from Nakaseke
- 5 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the borders and their entry into the country was not permitted.
- Ugandan recoveries: 1,045
- Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,603
- Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,304
- Total samples tested today: 2,907