Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (1st August 2020)

265 new confirmed cases; 14 deaths; 327 recoveries

New cases reported from: 161 Lusaka, 31 Ndola, 30 Chingola, 14 Kitwe, 10 Chililabombwe, 8 Kalumbila, 4 Kabwe, 2 Chilanga, 2 Mansa, 2 Mpongwe, 1 Chinsali Deaths reported from: 14 Lusaka (10 Community deaths; 4 Facility deaths) Recoveries reported from: 315 Lusaka, 6 Muchinga, 6 N/Western

Tests in the last 24 hours: 1,908 (85,001 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 6228

Total recoveries: 4130

COVID-19 deaths: 50 COVID-19 associated deaths: 104 Total: 165 + 11 Unclassified

Active cases: 1933

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

