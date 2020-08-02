Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (944,450) deaths (19,920), and recoveries (602,578)
Central (48,897 cases; 941 deaths; 34,212 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,614; 59; 1,635), Chad (936; 75; 813), Congo (3,387; 56; 923), DRC (9,084; 215; 7,030), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,531; 50; 5,223), Sao Tome & Principe (874; 15; 782).
Eastern (77,840; 1,719; 40,902): Comoros (386; 7; 330), Djibouti (5,081; 58; 4,999), Eritrea (279; 0; 225), Ethiopia (17,999; 284; 7,195), Kenya (21,363; 364; 8,419), Madagascar (11,273; 107; 8,109), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,042; 5; 1,119), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,418; 46; 1,195), Sudan (11,644; 720; 6,119), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,176; 4; 1,045).
Northern (161,197; 6,694; 86,367): Algeria (30,394; 1,210; 20,537), Egypt (94,316; 4,834; 41,137), Libya (3,621; 74; 618), Mauritania (6,295; 157; 4,898), Morocco (25,015; 367; 17,960), Tunisia (1,552; 51; 1,217), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0).
Southern (526,870; 8,642; 352,233): Angola (1,164; 54; 460), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,706; 43; 1,214), Lesotho (702; 14; 171), Malawi (4,186; 120; 1,914), Mozambique (1,907; 11; 638), Namibia (2,224; 11; 171), South Africa (503,290; 8,153; 342,461), Zambia (6,228; 165; 4,130), Zimbabwe (3,659; 69; 1,011).
Western (129,646; 1,924; 88,864): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,149; 53; 945), Cape Verde (2,480; 24; 1,837), Côte d'Ivoire (16,109; 102; 11,750), Gambia (498; 9; 68), Ghana (37,014; 182; 33,365), Guinea (7,183; 46; 6,404), Guinea-Bissau (1,981; 27; 903), Liberia (1,189; 75; 673), Mali (2,535; 124; 1,937), Niger (1,136; 69; 1,028), Nigeria (43,537; 883; 20,087), Senegal (10,284; 209; 6,822), Sierra Leone (1,823; 67; 1,362), Togo (958; 19; 647).
