Petula Clark – The Grammy Award Winner is Starting All Over Again with her Hit New Single

The singer rapidly rose to fame with her first single “Downtown” and collaborated with famed Charlie Chaplin on “This is my Song.”

PARIS, FRANCE, August 1, 2020

France – Grammy Award winner, Petula Clark, is pleased to announce she is “Starting All Over Again” with her latest new single of the same title.

Petula Clark is a Grammy Award-winning singer from Epsom, England, who rose to fame at the age of 9 - singing for troops stationed in England during World War II. Petula’s stardom rapidly accelerated when, after marrying French PR man, Claude Wolff, she moved to France and became a sensation throughout Europe - recording multiple titles in French, Italian, German and Spanish.

As a remarkably talented singer, Petula naturally garnered attention from some of the world’s most renowned songwriters. While still living in Paris, for example, English songwriter, Tony Hatch, visited her and presented his new composition, “Downtown.” The recording instantly became a worldwide hit, leading to a string of top ten records and taking Petula’s career to an international level. To date, Petula Clark has sold over 70 million records worldwide.

Being married to a French man, Petula Clark is perfectly bilingual. France holds a special place in her heart, not only because it is where she met her husband, but it is also where she met the illustrious Thierry Wolf - an heir to a count and General in Napoleon’s army.

Though Thierry’s name precedes him, however, Thierry is very well known in the music industry, acting as president of FGL Productions and impresario of the famous Russian ensemble, The Red Army Choir. Coincidentally, Thierry’s mother is one of Petula’s biggest fans, which spurred him to help produce the British diva’s major comeback on the legendary state of the Olympia in Paris.

"Petula Clark is not only a great artist she is also a great lady in life,” says FGL’s chairman. “It is quite rare to find an artist of this dimension, whose heart remains so passionate for her artistic background.”

To help re-launch Petula’s career, Thierry Wolf made the decision to produce a song for her, written by Swiss composer, David Hadzis, called “Starting All Over Again.” The singer wrote the lyrics with the events of September 11th in New York in mind, but Thierry decided Petula should record it during the global pandemic. Both Thierry and Petula hope the song’s lyrics are conveyed as a message of hope to younger generations affected by COVID-19.

“I wrote these lyrics to David Hadzis’s lovely melody and it came straight from the heart,” says Petula Clark. “We are all going through a challenging time and the future feels ‘on hold.’ We need each other more than ever, and we will, I believe, be stronger for this struggle. My love to all of you.”

Today, this artistic masterpiece has been nominated for a Grammy Award – an award the English singer has already won three times throughout her career.

For more information about Petula Clark, please visit https://fglproductions.com/petula-clark-new-single or download Starting All Over Again on Spotify.

About Petula Clark

Before the global COVID-19 pandemic, Petula Clark appeared in the new West End production of Mary Poppins, for which she has been nominated for an Olivier Award.

Petula has been living in Geneva, Switzerland for many years, where she originally met Charlie Chaplin who wrote one of her most famous hits, “This Is My Song.”

