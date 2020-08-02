Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ Agg. Domestic/ VOCR/ Crime in presence of child.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B402892

TROOPER:     Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: July 31, 2020 @ 2300

LOCATION: Poultney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Offense in presence of a child/ VOCR

 

ACCUSED: Todd Slade

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 29, 2020, at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the area of Grove St. in Poultney, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Slade had caused injury to a household member in the presence of a child. Slade had further violated Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Slade had left the scene prior to Troopers arriving. Slade was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

 

Slade was transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility and then later to Southern State Correctional. Slade was issued a citation to appear August 3, 2020, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charges.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional

BAIL: $ 1000

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: August 3, 2020 at 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ Agg. Domestic/ VOCR/ Crime in presence of child.



