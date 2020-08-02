Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ Agg. Domestic/ VOCR/ Crime in presence of child.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402892
TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 31, 2020 @ 2300
LOCATION: Poultney, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Offense in presence of a child/ VOCR
ACCUSED: Todd Slade
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 29, 2020, at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the area of Grove St. in Poultney, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Slade had caused injury to a household member in the presence of a child. Slade had further violated Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Slade had left the scene prior to Troopers arriving. Slade was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.
Slade was transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility and then later to Southern State Correctional. Slade was issued a citation to appear August 3, 2020, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charges.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional
BAIL: $ 1000
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: August 3, 2020 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.