Orlando Peay featured in the movie Flint Tale and the original music soundtrack

Orlando Peay is establishing his brand in both the music and the film industry. This gentleman is building a cohesive system in the entertainment industry.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's not every day that you find a new artist steps into the entertainment industry establishing their brand in both the music and film industry. Orlando Peay is definitely a young man to look for in the industry in 2020. Independent artists are coming to the industry today as entrepreneurs. They are obtaining the education, life experience, and on the job learning which helps them establish their own business. Orlando attended Full Sail University in Winter Park Florida which explains where he obtained his business marketing and audio production skills from. He has established his own business as the CEO of Hop Hip Records LLC utilizing these same skillsets which are added value to this brand.Now Orlando is adding the role of actor, and music artist to his brand. Orlando is known for his role as Isaiah in the movie Flint Tale directed and written by Marc Cayce. Flint Tale is a story about disgraced former Police Chief Daniel Hartwell of Flint, MI, his cheating wife, Poppy Hartwell, and his two adult daughters, Destiny and Chasity during the aftermath of the Flint water crisis! The movie sheds light on the Flint Water Crisis which is still occurring today. For Orlando, who plays the role of a Uber Driver in the movie this is another open door of opportunity. The movie is an independent film, where the movie director Marc Cayce has opened the door for a young African American entrepreneur to make his break into the film industry as an actor and to also have another platform to debut his talent to the music industry.This musician, actor, videographer, and entrepreneur has not 1 but 2 songs featured in the film Flint Tale. Foremost Entertainment will be releasing the original motion picture soundtrack for the movie in September. The soundtrack will feature one of Orlando's song's which is called " A Couple of Days". Orlando, is the performer, engineer, songwriter, and publisher for the song " A "Couple of Days". He tells us the song was written to motivate people to stay focused and that music is his life. As you can see this young man is definitely focused and that he wants to ensure that includes some of the essential things for setting the foundation for his music.