Gov. Justice directs DHHR and West Virginia National Guard to assist with rise in COVID-19 cases at two hospitals

Gov. Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard to closely monitor rises in COVID-19 cases in both staff and patients at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Logan General Hospital and to assist where needed.

 

DHHR’s epidemiologists are working with the Logan County and Beckley-Raleigh County health departments as well as assisting the two hospitals with contact tracing. 

 

DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch has been in contact with the chief executive officers of both hospitals on a regular basis.

 

Gov. Justice has directed the WVNG and DHHR’s Health Command, in coordination with the Logan and Beckley-Raleigh county health departments and emergency management directors to hold two free COVID-19 testing events.

 

Logan County’s testing will be held tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30, 26 ½ Main Ave., in Logan. On Monday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., testing will be held at Beckley ARH Southern Clinic, 250 Stanaford Rd, in Beckley. 

 

Under the direction of Major General James Hoyer, the WVNG will offer support for sanitization and deep-cleaning services. The Guard will also assess personal protective equipment needs for both hospitals.

