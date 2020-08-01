Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,419 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Morristown

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Morristown.

News AlertPreliminary information indicates that just before 11:30 p.m., the Morristown Police Department received a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Chestnut Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim, identified as Wendy Lea Pope (DOB 8/8/79), deceased inside of a vehicle. Officers located the victim’s husband, identified as Ronald Pope (DOB 5/8/71), inside the couple’s apartment. He was armed with a handgun and refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter, Pope reportedly raised the weapon at officers, resulting in four officers firing shots, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.  As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Morristown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.