Coronavirus – Nigeria: Lagos develops Blueprint for Healthcare Infrastructure

As part of efforts towards improving health service delivery in Lagos, the State Government has engaged a consultant to develop blueprints for healthcare infrastructure across primary, secondary and specialist facilities.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this today at the Lagos State Council on Health Meeting, noted that the blueprints will serve as prototype documents that will determine the direction of healthcare infrastructure in Lagos State for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on what necessitated the development of the blueprint, Abayomi explained that the review of health infrastructure carried out in the State has revealed that health facilities have defects inflow and function to health needs of patients and providers thus militating against the delivery of efficient service delivery.

Said he: “From our reviews, we noticed that constructed health facilities are in need of rehabilitation works within a few months of commissioning. Similarly, few renovation projects make an impact on the quality of the facility while new structures have defects inflow and function to health needs of patients and providers”.

“So to correct the poor patient flow whilst also conforming with infection prevention control requirements in our facilities, the Ministry of Health engaged a consultant to develop blueprints for primary, secondary and specialist facilities and to supervise the rehabilitation and construction of selected facilities”, he added.

While noting that the prototypes will conform to global standards of healthcare facilities, he stressed that the design will be replicated in phases across the State to ensure the delivery of qualitative health services.

According to him, the architectural designs for the Lagos State Infectious Disease Centre, General Children’s Hospital and Doctor’s Quarters, which will conform with the prototype design have reached an advanced stage, adding that work has also begun on the blueprint for the Comprehensive Health Centre, Primary Health Centre, Health Post, Psychiatric Centre, Maternal and Child Centre as well as the Infectious Disease Research Institute.

Abayomi disclosed further that the State is also working towards greater welfare packages for doctors, noting that all health facilities to be built henceforth will have doctors’ quarters included in its master plan.

He revealed that doctors’ quarters are also being planned for facilities that do not have one, hinting that the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba will be breaking the grounds with 42-apartment doctors quarters which will commence next week.

Speaking on the theme of the Council of Health Meeting – “Managing Pandemic in a Resource-Constrained Clime”, the Commissioner opined that each country has the moral responsibility to protect its people within the social contract from biological crises and threats, as well as protect the integrity of the ecosystem it depends on.

“Government agencies must be able to pre-empt and prevent biosecurity threats, predict, mitigate and adapt to insidious unavoidable environmental changes, find and clearly identify a threat when it emerges, stop it promptly, ensure a well-informed populace, restore calm and civil disruption and build resilience”, he said.

Abayomi averred that Lagos State deployed an early centralised planning approach to the management of the current pandemic, stressing that the approach provides the State with the central control and command over a potentially disastrous biosecurity threat, coordination and efficiency in the management of State and donor resources during the pandemic.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye explained that the State Council of Health (SCH) is the equivalent of the National Council on Health, which serves as the highest policy advisory body in the Lagos State Health Service delivery system.

Dr. Ogboye stated further that the theme of the event, “Managing a Pandemic in a Resource-Constrained Clime”, is well thought out, noting that the State government is committed to providing insight into the challenges in the health sector, dealing with the pandemic in the environment as well as adopting necessary strategies to enhance effective and sustainable healthcare delivery models.

He opined that the resolutions from the meeting will surely contribute immensely to policy development and implementation of strategic initiatives in the health sector, noting that the meeting is expected to be convened annually to ensure articulation of the State’s position on various issues and concerns to be deliberated at the national council.

Also present at the event was the Chairman of Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Prof. Akin Osibogun; Chief Medical Director, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Tokunbo Fabanwo; Permanent Secretary Health Service Commission, Dr. Olumuyiwa Eniayewun; Permanent Secretary Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Olugbemiga Aina as well as other Chairmen and Heads of Commissions and Boards.