Government announces plans to create regional river basin offices

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 1 - Angolan Government will create regional offices of priority catchment basins to ensure operational management of water resources at the regional level.,

The programme will cover Catumbela, Cavaco and Caporolo, Cuanza, Queve and Longa, as well as Zambezi.

The decision follows the final communiqué from the 3rd ordinary meeting of the National Water Council chaired by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa held on Friday.

Relevant aspects were provided during the meeting.

They include structural projects to combat drought in the Cunene and Cuvelai basins, the strengthening of water supply systems, construction of multi-purpose dams and the assurance of water flow and use of groundwater.

The document also spoke of the installation of respective water channels in the Cunene and Cuvelai basins, the Cafu water transfer and the Calucuve and Ndúe dams.

The Council also examined the work carried out by the commissions of cross-border basins on the Cubango / Okavango river, among Angola, Namibia and Botswana (OKACOM), and on the Cuvelai river, between Angola and Namibia (CUVECOM).

The performance of the joint permanent technical commissions Angola / Namibia for the Cunene River Basin (CTPC), the Zambezi Watercourse (ZAMCOM), and the international for the Congo-Obangui-Sangha Basin (CICOS) were also assessed.

These commissions aim to consolidate good neighborly relations with countries bordering shared basins, aiming at an improved and participatory management of water resources.

The meeting also considered the report on the distribution of water to areas without plumbing, as part of the preventive measures against Covid-19, which accounts for the supply in Luanda, in April and May, of 119. 1 liters, worth 35. 4 million kwanzas.

Still Friday, the Vice President of the Republic swore in José Gomes de Andrade Ambriz as Permanent Secretary of the National Water Council.