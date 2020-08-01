Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (927,661) deaths (19,650), and recoveries (580,399)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (927,661) deaths (19,650), and recoveries (580,399) by region:
Central (48,676 cases; 940 deaths; 33,665 recoveries): Burundi (387; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,608; 59; 1,606), Chad (936; 75; 813), Congo (3,376; 56; 923), DRC (9,070; 215; 6,796), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,352; 49; 4,943), Sao Tome & Principe (871; 15; 778).
Eastern (76,151; 1,684; 40,065): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,081; 58; 4,999), Eritrea (279; 0; 225), Ethiopia (17,530; 274; 6,950), Kenya (20,636; 341; 8,165), Madagascar (10,868; 106; 7,807), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,022; 5; 1,106), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,418; 46; 1,195), Sudan (11,644; 720; 6,119), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,154; 3; 1,028).
Northern (159,850; 6,647; 84,522): Algeria (30,394; 1,210; 20,537), Egypt (94,078; 4,805; 39,638), Libya (3,222; 71; 596), Mauritania (6,295; 157; 4,898), Morocco (24,322; 353; 17,658), Tunisia (1,535; 50; 1,195), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0).
Southern (515,534; 8,466; 335,515): Angola (1,148; 52; 437), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,648; 41; 1,214), Lesotho (604; 13; 144), Malawi (4,078; 114; 1,875), Mozambique (1,808; 11; 638), Namibia (2,129; 10; 166), South Africa (493,183; 8,005; 326,171), Zambia (5,963; 151; 3,803), Zimbabwe (3,169; 67; 1,004).
Western (127,450; 1,913; 86,632): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,143; 53; 945), Cape Verde (2,451; 23; 1,824), Côte d'Ivoire (16,047; 102; 11,428), Gambia (498; 9; 68), Ghana (35,501; 182; 32,096), Guinea (7,183; 46; 6,404), Guinea-Bissau (1,981; 26; 903), Liberia (1,186; 75; 670), Mali (2,535; 124; 1,937), Niger (1,134; 69; 1,028), Nigeria (43,151; 879; 19,565), Senegal (10,106; 204; 6,725), Sierra Leone (1,823; 67; 1,362), Togo (941; 19; 641).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).