SINGAPORE, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed IT Asia Ranked Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best-in-Class Global MSP Businesses & Leading Trends in Managed Services

Singapore - July 31, 2020: Managed IT Asia, based in Singapore, is pleased to announce it has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the 13th year running, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring, to self-report product offerings, annual total/recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities, and company/customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weighs revenue figures, according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Managed IT Asia to the 2020 MSP 501.

"This is also an affirmation of the needs and requirements of small businesses,” says Roy Ong, Principal Consultant - Managed IT Asia. “Technology is at the forefront of business competitiveness and sound management of technology is demanded by everyone. We have been blessed by a wonderful team, working alongside our extremely supportive clients and strive to serve each one of them as we would for our family. We manage technology, but we are also in the business of building relationships. Their success leads to our success. We are inter-mingled in every way.”

In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants, and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

“For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year’s list the most competitive in the survey’s history,” says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “The MSP 501 leveraged judgement methodology, brand-new in 2020, to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider.”

“The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen, and strategic savvy on the planet,” Blackmon continues. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the 2020 winners, and to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector.”

Ten MSP 501 special award winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Channel Partners Virtual: Digital Events for the Modern Channel on September 8 – 10. Nominations for these special awards, including Digital Innovator of the Year, Executive of the Year, and the Newcomer Award, were included in the MSP 501 application. All candidates were encouraged to submit for them.

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners’ and Channel Futures’ market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies, and educational offerings. It serves as a lynchpin to dozens of programs and initiatives.

The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

Background

The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Mar. 1 through June 30, 2018. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics, including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Managed IT Asia

We Manage Small Business IT and are a Singapore-based “full-service” Managed IT Services Provider, specializing in supporting Small Business up to 100 users. We focus on managing your technology while you focus on your business. For more information, please visit http://managedit.sg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Roy Ong

Principal Consultant

+65 67488776

roy@managedit.sg

www.managedit.sg

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector.

The organization helps to drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build, and run a better digital world through market-leading research, media, training, and event brands.

Every year, Informa Tech welcomes 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs, and 225,000 delegates to our events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison Francis

Editor, Channel Futures & Channel Partners

Editor, MSP 501

Allison.Francis@informa.com

www.informa.com