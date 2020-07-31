Special Education Indicators 11 and 12 – ILCD 3.0 – Improving Learning for Children with Disabilities | Nebraska Department of Education

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESU’s Only

ILCD 3.0 – Improving Learning for Children with Disabilities – Indicators 11 and 12

Reminder to enter your Indicator 11 and Indicator 12 data on ILCD 3.0 by September 30. The ILCD 3.0 Improving Learning for Children with Disabilities is located in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. (An Activation Code from the District Administrator is required to access the collection.)

Indicator 11 is the number of children ages 3-21 who were evaluated within 45 school days of receiving parental consent for initial evaluation. Indicator 12 is the number of children for whom parental refusal to provide consent caused delays in evaluation or initial services.

Indicator 11 requires the district to enter letters A-D and provide a range of days beyond the 45 school day timeline when applicable. If applicable, the instances of exceeding the 45 days must be explained case by case in the spaces provided or through an uploaded document.

Indicator 12 requires the district to enter letter D, the Number of children for whom parental refusal to provide consent caused delays in evaluation or initial services.