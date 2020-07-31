Dear Colleague: Updating Members on the Floor Schedule, Thanking Members for Hard Work During June and July Work Periods  

Dear Colleague: After eleven weeks of pushing Senate Republicans to take up the Heroes Act, they have left town without reaching agreement on COVID-19 legislation. As I said on the Floor today, we will not start the August District Work Period until the Senate agrees to necessary COVID-19 relief to meet the health and economic challenges confronting our people that we can then send to the President. I am hopeful that Senate Republicans will reverse course soon and we can reach an agreement that can be quickly enacted.