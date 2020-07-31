Media release // 20B102622 // Attempted Sexual Assault, Lewd - Lascivious Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B102622
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B
East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 6-11-2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Halifax Vermont
VIOLATION: Attempted Sexual Assault, Lewd - Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Jeff "Chevy" Waldron
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police BCI investigated a reported sexual assault, said to have
occurred on 6-11-2020 in the Town of Halifax VT. The investigation determined
that Jeff "Chevy" Waldron attempted to sexually assault an adult female (name withheld), and committed lewd and lascivious acts upon the female.
An investigator with the Dover (VT) Police Department assisted Vermont State Police with this investigation.
No further information is available.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-31-2020 1 PM
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690