Media release // 20B102622 // Attempted Sexual Assault, Lewd - Lascivious Conduct

CASE#:20B102622

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B

East Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 6-11-2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Halifax Vermont

VIOLATION: Attempted Sexual Assault, Lewd - Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Jeff "Chevy" Waldron

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police BCI investigated a reported sexual assault, said to have

occurred on 6-11-2020 in the Town of Halifax VT. The investigation determined

that Jeff "Chevy" Waldron attempted to sexually assault an adult female (name withheld), and committed lewd and lascivious acts upon the female.

An investigator with the Dover (VT) Police Department assisted Vermont State Police with this investigation.

No further information is available.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-31-2020 1 PM

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690