U.S. Hwys 59 and 14 slope repair project delayed (July 31, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The U.S. Highways 59 and 14 slope stabilization and road embankment repair project has been delayed one week due to supply issues. The original start date of August 3 has been pushed back to August 10.

The project includes stabilizing slopes and doing road embankment repair work at several locations on U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 14 in Lyon, Murray and Redwood counties.

U.S. Highway 14 near “Mudeking Hill” (south side of highway)

U.S. Highway 14 near the Tracy Golf Course

U.S. Highway 14 in Revere (north side of highway)

U.S. Highway 59 near the Slayton Golf Course (east side of highway)

U.S. Highway 59 near Garvin Hills (failures on both sides of highway)

No detour is required for this project; work will be completed under traffic. Drivers may encounter short delays and flagging operations when shoulder and lane closures are required for everyone’s safety. Crews anticipate completing one repair at a time, beginning in Revere and followed by Tracy, Mudeking Hill, Slayton, Garvin Hills.

The project will cost $1.3 million and is scheduled to be complete by September 30, 2020. Please note that the start and end dates, as well as the order of work locations, could change due to unforeseeable circumstances. The contractor is Carl Bolander and Sons, LLC.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

