Newberry Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – July 31, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Frankie Nathaniel Will Praylow, 28, of Newberry, S.C., on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as the Newberry Police Department, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Investigators state Praylow distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Praylow was arrested on July 30, 2020. He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.