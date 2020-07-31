Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Erie and Niagara County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, July 31, 2020

Contacts: Lisa Koumjian [email protected]

Tim O’Brien [email protected]

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ERIE AND NIAGARA COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers that free car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, August 1, in Niagara and Erie counties and on Wednesday, August 12, and Saturday, August 29, in Niagara County. The events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections. Sponsoring agencies will be following safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, which is why these free seat inspections are a critical resource for parents and caregivers to ensure their children are as safe as possible while traveling in a motor vehicle. Having a properly installed child safety seat or booster seat that is appropriate for the child’s age and size can help prevent injuries and fatalities caused by crashes.”

Event Details:

When: Saturday, August 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Where: Mt. St. Mary's Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston Contact: Health Connections at (716) 447-6205

When: Saturday, August 1, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Where: Catholic Health Administrative and Regional Training Center, 144 Genesee Road, Buffalo Contact: Health Connections at (716) 447-6205

When: Wednesday, August 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport Contact: Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or [email protected]

When: Saturday, August 29, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Hartland Volunteer Fire Company, 8945 Ridge Road, Gasport Contact: Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or [email protected] Additional Safety Information: All persons attending the car seat event must wear a mask in order to have the car seat inspected.

The car seat inspection events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend these free car seat check events, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow GTSC on Facebook and Twitter.