NY National Guard's 42nd Infantry Band To Perform Live Today In Latham For Training

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.d.durr.nfg@mail.mil for access to the facility

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jul 17, 2020

The New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division

Related Media The 42nd Division Band performs at the Saratoga Track in 2017. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public performances of the band in 2020, but the Soldiers will perform at the Latham armory July 17.

LATHAM, NY (07/17/2020) (readMedia)-- The New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division "Rainbow" Band will perform for the National Guard Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs at the Latham armory on Friday, July 17 at noon.

News media are invited to come speak with Soldiers in the band and gather imagery and audio of the performance.

WHAT: A musical performance without a formal audience for the 42nd Infantry Band

WHO: 24 Soldiers of the band.

WHEN: Friday, July 17 at noon.

WHERE: New York National Guard Armory, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, NY 12110

Media opportunities: Soldiers in the band with ties to the Capital Region will be available for interviews prior to the noon performance. Musical selections will be performed between noon and 1 p.m. without a formal audience.

BACKGROUND:

The performance is in lieu of the variety of public concerts normally scheduled during the band's annual training, providing the Soldiers an opportunity to perform live for audiences.

In this summer of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, annual training was modified to reduce public interactions.

The band concert with 24 Soldiers arriving in Latham culminates the unit annual training period.

The 42nd Infantry Division is known as the "Rainbow" Division because of the patch the Soldiers wear and its World War I history of encompassing National Guard units from across the United States.

The Band has a long history, first playing for troops in World War I.

The unit's music is broad and varied, with multiple groups performing. Classical music, marches, patriotic selections, jazz, rock and popular music are all within the band's repertoire. Many musicians capably play more than one instrument.

Members of the band train and maintain fitness on the same weapons and combat skills that all Soldiers learn, additionally practicing music.

The band deployed to Iraq in 2005 as part of the 42nd Infantry's Division headquarters. Band members played at ceremonies, in dining halls, for Iraqi officials and sometimes alongside Iraqi musicians.

The 42nd Infantry Division Band, based at the Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York.