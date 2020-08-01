Recruiting for Good Launches Social Solution to Help Families Save Money on Food
R4G is rewarding rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with Gelson's, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods gift cards; and nonprofit donations.
Love to Help Feed LA...Join Recruiting for Good to Start Today!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4G) launches a collaboration solution to help fund food savings in LA. R4G works collaboratively with LA residents who love to make a difference; by rewarding referrals with $5,000 gift cards to Gelson's Markets, Trader Joe's, or Whole Foods. And makes $500 donations to nonprofits feeding LA.
— Carlos Cymerman, Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Help Feed LA...simply introduce us to your mom, dad, BFF, husband, or wife who is an executive at a company to participate and make a difference in the community.”
How to Participate?
1. Introduce an executive at a company (CEO, CFO, CIO, or VP of HR) to Recruiting for Good who hires professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee and is paid a finder's fee that is shared.
3. Family member (who initiated the introduction) enjoys a $5,000 gift card to Gelson's Markets, Trader Joe's, or Whole Foods; and R4G makes a $500 donation to a nonprofit helping feed LA.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Participate in R4G to help feed LA and enjoy gift cards to Gelsons, Trader Joe's, or Whole Foods. Working to improve the quality of life in LA.
