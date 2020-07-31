The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of California Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
The size and geographical diversity of California make it the state with the most asbestos-related deaths in country. According to the California Department of Public Health, 45 of California’s 58 counties have naturally occurring asbestos deposits, including El Dorado Hills, which is one of the largest naturally occurring asbestos deposits in the world. California was also where the last asbestos operation (the King City Asbestos Company mine in Coalinga) in the United States operated until it was closed in 2002.
Known military-related jobsites and companies with asbestos exposure in California include, but are not limited to, Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, Concord Naval Weapons Station, Alameda Naval Air Station, Naval Air Station Moffett Field, Edwards Air Force Base, Mather Air Force Base, George Air Force Base, Travis Air Force Base, Castle Air Force Base, March Air Force Base, McClellan Air Force Base, Norton Air Force Base, El Toro Marine Corps Air Station, Barstow Marine Corps Logistics Base, Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base, Sacramento Army Depot, Sharpe Army Depot, Riverbank Army Ammunition Plant, Tracy Defense Depot and Moore Dry Dock Company.
Other known jobsites, companies and towns with asbestos exposure in California include, but are not limited to, California Zonolite/W.R. Grace & Company facility in Glendale, Coalinga Asbestos Mine, Atlas Asbestos Mine, South Bay Asbestos Area, Clear Creek Management Area, Industrial Waste Processing and Purity Oil Sales, Inc. in Fresno.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
