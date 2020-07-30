Pelosi Statement on 55th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement marking the 55th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid being signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson, on July 30, 1965:

“For 55 years, Medicare and Medicaid have stood as pillars of health and economic security for millions of seniors and families. These landmark achievements fundamentally transformed our nation and have ensured that all Americans receive the support they need and the dignity they deserve.

“Yet, for decades, Republicans have worked to make Medicare ‘wither on the vine’ and to cut and cap Medicaid into oblivion. Now, as we confront the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Republicans are doubling down on their dangerous, anti-health care agenda, rolling back vital health care protections for seniors, families and all Americans, and arguing in court to dismantle the entirety of the Affordable Care Act. House Democrats believe in honoring our responsibility to hard-working Americans. That is why we are fighting these callous Republican attacks, and why we passed urgently-needed legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs, help generics move more quickly to market and improve Medicare’s lifesaving benefits.

“As we celebrate this important day, House Democrats remain firmly committed to Medicare and Medicaid’s bedrock promises. We will continue strengthening Medicare and Medicaid’s vital lifeline for seniors and families as we work to build a healthier, more secure and equal future for generations to come.”

