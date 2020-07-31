Division of Coastal Management to host interactive webinars on new grant funding opportunity

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will host two interactive webinars on the new N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program. The webinars are free and will be held on Aug. 18, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Aug. 25, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

DCM will also be soliciting feedback from participants on the new NC Resilient Coastal Communities Program. The N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program aims to facilitate a community-driven process for setting coastal resilience goals, assessing existing and needed local capacity, and identifying and prioritizing projects to enhance community resilience to coastal hazards. Participating communities will walk through a framework leading to the development of “shovel-ready” projects. Local governments throughout the 20 coastal counties will be eligible to apply for direct technical assistance to complete a community engagement process, risk and vulnerability assessment, and develop a resilience project portfolio.

WEB EVENT: NC Resilient Coastal Communities Program Interactive Webinars

HOST: NC Division of Coastal Management

WHEN: Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Webex Meetings

REGISTRATION: Please register for one of the two FREE webinars offered.

AUDIENCE: The intended audience for these interactive webinars is local governments in the 20 CAMA counties. Additional interested parties, including planning consultants, councils of government, academia, NGO’s, protected land managers, and others, may also participate.

This initiative, funded through the N.C. State Legislature and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will provide funding to local governments to help overcome barriers in coastal resilience and adaptation planning, boost local government capacity, and support a proactive, sustainable, and equitable approach to coastal resilience planning and project implementation.

###