Notification Regarding the Maine Department of Education Accommodations Policy 

A policy on Requesting Reasonable Accommodations in dispute resolution matters has been reviewed and approved by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights and adopted by the Maine Department of Education. 

The Maine DOE is making this information available by posting it on the Maine DOE’s Special Services website. The link to the policy and procedures is available at https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/specialed/director 

