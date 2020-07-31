The August New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission Meeting Will Be Conducted Remotely

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 July 31, 2020

CONCORD, NH – The next meeting of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission, scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2020, will be conducted via conference call. The call is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. and is open to members of the public who wish to listen in. Public comment will not be heard during the call, but will be accepted for three days following. Comments may be emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov or mailed to Tanya Haskell, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.

To join the call dial 800-356-8278 and enter the conference pin 671812. You will be asked to state your name. Once you do that you will be entered into the call.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.

