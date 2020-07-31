Webinar Opportunity: Return to School – Addressing Privacy and Security Challenges in K-12 Education | Nebraska Department of Education

Due to the challenges and realities associated with COVID-19, this year, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) made available a series of pre-recorded, short, informational videos addressing key conference topics (see https://data.events.education.ne.gov). Originally, representatives from the United States Department of Education’s Privacy and Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) were scheduled to address 2020 Data Conference participants through a keynote presentation and series of workshops. In lieu of the previously scheduled in-person opportunity, next week NDE is sponsoring a webinar with representatives from PTAC.

The objective for this meeting is to offer a program, school district, Educational Service Unit, and NDE personnel with a review of student data privacy and related Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) requirements/regulations, as well as to provide for a discussion of student privacy issues and questions resulting from COVID-19, such as those arising from remote learning environments.

When:

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CST on August 7, 2020

Title:

Return to School – Addressing Privacy and Security Challenges in K-12 Education

Description:

Did you know that Students were learning virtually way before 2020? And did you also know there are existing resources that have been created by the Privacy Technical Assistance Center that shed some light on the topic. This webinar seeks to bring together representatives from LEAs across Nebraska to discuss challenges, share “lessons learned,” and brainstorm strategies so we’re better prepared for the privacy and security challenges of education as we enter the fall. Some of the topics to be discussed: transparency of privacy practices, and other Nebraska-specific topics.

Event Registration Page: https://aemcorp.adobeconnect.com/eub5ymbwy2vq/event/registration.html

To join, please register in advance using the link provided above. For those unable to attend in real-time, this meeting will be recorded and made available as a resource to access at a later date.