Hwy 61 detour at Grand Marais starts August 3 (July 31,2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Monday, August 3, a full Hwy 61 detour on County Road 7 will be in place. This is the current truck detour.

Local traffic will be able to access businesses and homes. The detour will be in place for 24 calendar days while crews replace the Fall River box culvert located southwest of Grand Marais.

Besides the Fall River box culvert, other work on the project includes a partial reconstruction in town between Broadway Avenue and the box culvert near My Sister’s Place near 3rd Avenue East, continued work on that box culvert, and bituminous overlay from the Gunflint Trail heading northeast out of town.

Due to low attendance, MnDOT has suspended virtual public update meetings. Weekly project status email updates will continue to be sent out. To sign up for these, visit the project website here: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-61-grand-marais/index.html Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

