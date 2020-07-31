State Superintendent Molly Spearman Approves Thirty Six School District Reopening Plans, Requires Face Masks in Public School Facilities - Copy

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the approval of thirty six school district reopening plans as well as approval of the reopening plans for the two residential Governor's Schools who will both return with hybrid face to face and virtual options. Superintendent Spearman also instituted a face mask requirement for students and staff in South Carolina's public school facilities that will begin when students and staff return for Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, & Prepare (LEAP) added instructional days.

"As we prepare to welcome students and teachers back to South Carolina classrooms for face to face instruction, it is imperative that we implement measures that are proven to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Requiring the use of face masks for everyone in our school buildings in combination with other mitigation tactics will help ensure that we have safe learning environments even when optimal social distancing is not feasible." The thirty six school districts whose reopening plans were approved today are:

Anderson School District One

Anderson School District Two

Anderson School District Three

Anderson School District 4

Bamberg School District One

Bamberg School District 2

Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)

Barnwell School District 45

Charleston County School District

Cherokee County School District

Chesterfield County School District

Clarendon School District One

Clarendon County School District Three

Dillon School District Three

Dillon School District Four

Dorchester School District Two

Dorchester School District Four

Florence Public School District One

Florence County School District Four

Florence County School District Five

Georgetown County School District

Hampton County School District 2

Jasper County School District

Laurens County School District 55

Lee County School District

Marion County School District (Marion 10)

Marlboro County School District

McCormick County School District

Richland County School District One

Spartanburg School District One

Spartanburg School District Three

Spartanburg School District Four

Spartanburg School District Five

Spartanburg School District Six

Spartanburg School District 7

Union County Schools

These approved plans are in addition to the thirty one previously approved by Superintendent Spearman earlier this week. The reopening plans for the S.C. Governor's School for Science and Mathematics and the S.C. Governor's School for Arts and Humanities have also been approved. Both residential schools will offer students the option of returning to campus face to face in small groups or learning 100% virtually during the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The SCDE is in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted to the agency and hopes to have all plans approved by next week.

In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE. These criteria include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades.

Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found by following this link.

Face Masks Required in Public School Facilities

The state's face mask requirement while inside public school facilities will follow the guidance set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which states that cloth face coverings should not be placed on:

Children younger than 2 years old.

Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious.

Anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.

The CDC guidance also has considerations for clear face coverings for special populations of students and staff.

The SCDE is helping to facilitate the face mask requirement by purchasing and providing five cloth face masks for every teacher, bus driver, custodian, and food service worker. The SCDE has already purchased cloth face masks for students and staff taking part in Academic Recovery Camps and will make masks readily available on school buses where Superintendent Spearman previously implemented a requirement that they be worn. The SCDE has also worked with the S.C. Department of Administration and S.C. Emergency Management Division to place large statewide orders for masks, face shields, gowns, gloves, flexiglass, hand sanitizer, and other protective equipment on behalf of school districts.