SCDCA Recovered/Saved Consumers Over $1.3 Million in 2019,  Complaint Data Featured in National Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The numbers are in. For the calendar year of 2019, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) received 3,274 complaints and saved/refunded consumers $1,392,608. This data and additional information on complaints received by SCDCA are featured in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) annual Consumer Complaint Survey Report. This report gives readers the opportunity to look at a snapshot of issues consumers experienced in South Carolina’s marketplace and compare it with other states.

The 2019 Consumer Complaint Survey Report includes data from 31 consumer protection agencies, together tallying 193,810 complaints filed across the country and resulting in savings or refunds to consumers of at least $300,370,946. South Carolina followed the national trend of vehicle complaints being the number one complaint category with 532 vehicle related complaints recorded.

Additional South Carolina highlights in the report include: • a consumer who had lost their home to foreclosure in late 2018 and then received a maturity statement in January 2019 indicating the consumer still owed over $330,000 on the property and how SCDCA helped correct this error for the consumer; and • the 91% increase in Real Estate Transaction complaints where it is related to Homeowner’s Associations (HOA) and the positive trend of a lowering HOA complaints closed “unsatisfied”; and • a discussion of SCDCA’s first joint complaint filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (Bureau) against individuals whom we allege were targeting veteran pension funds.

Here is a list of the top ten complaint categories as well as a sampling of SCDCA data shared in the survey:

The 2019 Consumer Complaint Survey Report was released on July 27, 2020 and can be found at https://consumerfed.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Top-Consumer-Complaints-Report-7-27-20.pdf. Consumers are encouraged to contact SCDCA directly with complaints regarding products or services purchased for family or household use. To file a complaint, visit www.consumer.sc.gov and click FILE A COMPLAINT. To see if a business has complaints against it, consumers should take advantage of the Search Complaints tool on the Consumer Information page of SCDCA’s website.

About SCDCA The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1 (800) 922-1594.