ST. ALBANS BARRACKS/DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED CRIMINAL/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203347
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: VSP - St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/31/20 1105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 207 St. Albans Town, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jesse Koslowski
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 31, 2020, at approximately 1105hours, Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on Route 207 in the Town of St. Albans, VT. The operator Jesse Koslowski was found to have a criminally suspended Vermont operator's license and was in Violation of Conditions of Release. Koslowski was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on September 15, 2020, at 0830 hours for the charge of Driving License Suspended Criminal and Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/20 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Eric Patno
St. Albans State Police Barracks
802-524-5993