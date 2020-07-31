Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ST. ALBANS BARRACKS/DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED CRIMINAL/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

    

CASE#: 20A203347

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno                      

STATION: VSP - St. Albans       

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/20 1105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 207 St. Albans Town, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jesse Koslowski                       

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 31, 2020, at approximately 1105hours, Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on Route 207 in the Town of St. Albans, VT. The operator Jesse Koslowski was found to have a criminally suspended Vermont operator's license and was in Violation of Conditions of Release. Koslowski was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on September 15, 2020, at 0830 hours for the charge of Driving License Suspended Criminal and Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/20 0830 hours        

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Eric Patno

St. Albans State Police Barracks

802-524-5993

 

 

