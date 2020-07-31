FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, July 30, 2020

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ALBANY COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Albany County that free car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Thursday, July 30, Wednesday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 11. The events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections. Sponsoring agencies will be following safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “For a child to be as safe as possible in a motor vehicle, it is crucial that they are in a safety seat that fits them and is installed properly. These safety seat checks allow parents and caregivers to learn from the experts and make sure their little ones are secure when they are on the road.”

Event Details:

When: Thursday, July 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Watervliet Elementary School, 2557 10th Ave., Watervliet Contact: William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or [email protected]

When: Wednesday, August 5, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: Voorheesville Farmer's Market at the United Methodist Church of Voorheesville, 68 Maple Ave., Voorheesville Contact: William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or [email protected]

When: Tuesday, August 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: New York State Police, 7960 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham Contact: Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or [email protected]

The car seat inspection events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend these free car seat check events, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow GTSC on Facebook and Twitter.

