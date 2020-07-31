Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,592 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Places Speed Display Sign on Route 322 in Harris Township

State College, PA – Motorists traveling through Harris Township, Centre County, will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the placement of a radar-controlled speed display sign on Route 322 between Timberwood Trail and Laurel Meadow Lane. The sign will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.   The sign faces westbound traffic and utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. PennDOT recently reduced the posted speed limit in this area of Route 322 to 45 miles per hour after a traffic and engineering speed study concluded a reduction was warranted.

The sign was placed earlier this month and will remain in its present location for another two weeks. It will then be moved to face eastbound traffic for another month.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 53 percent of Centre County crashes in 2019.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

# # #

You just read:

PennDOT Places Speed Display Sign on Route 322 in Harris Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.