PECO to Close Croton Road Weekdays for Utility Installation in Upper Merion and Tredyffrin Townships

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Croton Road weekdays between Warner Road and Kennedy Lane in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, on Friday, August 14, through Friday, September 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekday closure, Croton Road motorists will be directed to use Pugh Road, Upper Gulph Road, Old Eagle School Road and Warner Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #

