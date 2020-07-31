ennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for Chartiers Creek Bridge #58 Replacement Project in the City of Washington

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for bridge replacement project on West Wheeling Street located in the City of Washington, Washington County. The existing bridge is approximately 450 feet west of the intersection of Jefferson Avenue (SR 40).

The scope of this job is a complete replacement of the existing concrete arch bridge carrying West Wheeling Street over Catfish Creek. The work also includes asphalt roadway approaches, guide rail installation, sidewalks within reconstruction limits and replacement of several inlets/pipes to improve roadway drainage and other miscellaneous construction.

The project location is along West Wheeling Street approximately 450 feet west of the intersection of Jefferson Avenue (SR 40).

The project area will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian through traffic as construction takes place utilizing a detour. Access to businesses along West Wheeling Street will be maintained.

The virtual plans display includes project information, schedules, location map and can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday, August 3 and will be available through Friday, August 28.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Washington County box, and then choose the Chartiers Creek Bridge #58 Replacement Project tile.

The project is due to be let in spring 2022. Work is expected to start in late spring/ early summer of 2022 and be completed in November 2022.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager David J. Parker, P.E., at dajparke@pa.gov or 724.439.7157 .

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 ###