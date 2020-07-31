Several State Highways Restricted Next week for Bridge Inspections in Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties

07/31/2020

King of Prussia PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on several state highways in Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Chester County

Thursday, August 6, and Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on Church Road between Sweetwater Way and Swedesford Road in Malvern Borough;

Thursday, August 6, and Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on North Valley Road between Valley Green Road & Fox Hill Lane in Tredyffrin Township;

Thursday, August 6, and Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on Swedesford Road between Duportail Road & Brookside Drive in Tredyffrin Township; and

Thursday, August 6, and Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on Valley Forge Road between Old Forge Crossing and Route 252 (Swedesford Road) in Tredyffrin Township.

Montgomery County

Monday, August 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Bridge Street) between Starr Street and Walnut Street in Phoenixville Borough and Upper Providence Township.

Philadelphia

Wednesday, August 5, through Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Passyunk Avenue between 61st Street and 28th Street; and

Wednesday, August 5, through Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on 33rd Street between Girard Avenue and West Oxford Street.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

