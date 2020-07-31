Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DAVIDsTEA Announces Results of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) is pleased to announce that the five nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 25, 2020 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held today in Montreal. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the votes were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Withheld %
Herschel Segal 13,478,650 98.72 174,855 1.28
Susan L. Burkman 13,567,583 99.37 85,922 0.63
Pat De Marco 13,515,669 98.99 137,836 1.01
Emilia Di Raddo 13,508,956 98.94 144,549 1.06
Peter Robinson 13,518,146 99.01 135,359 0.99

At the annual meeting, DAVIDsTEA’s shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as DAVIDsTEA’s auditor.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA is a leading branded retailer and growing mass wholesaler of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories on our e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and through 18 Company-owned and operated retail stores in Canada. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products is also available in more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Investor Contact
MaisonBrison Communications
Pierre Boucher
514-731-0000
investors@davidstea.com 		Media Contact
PELICAN PR
Lyla Radmanovich
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca


