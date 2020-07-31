DAVIDsTEA Announces Results of Annual Meeting
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) is pleased to announce that the five nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 25, 2020 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held today in Montreal. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the votes were as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes for
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Herschel Segal
|13,478,650
|98.72
|174,855
|1.28
|Susan L. Burkman
|13,567,583
|99.37
|85,922
|0.63
|Pat De Marco
|13,515,669
|98.99
|137,836
|1.01
|Emilia Di Raddo
|13,508,956
|98.94
|144,549
|1.06
|Peter Robinson
|13,518,146
|99.01
|135,359
|0.99
At the annual meeting, DAVIDsTEA’s shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as DAVIDsTEA’s auditor.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA is a leading branded retailer and growing mass wholesaler of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories on our e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and through 18 Company-owned and operated retail stores in Canada. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products is also available in more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
|
Investor Contact
MaisonBrison Communications
Pierre Boucher
514-731-0000
investors@davidstea.com
|
Media Contact
PELICAN PR
Lyla Radmanovich
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca