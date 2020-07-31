Micah Raskin Discusses the Psychological and Physical Benefits of Gardening
EINPresswire.com/ -- Micah Raskin, a professional poker player and local philanthropist, loves to garden. “You wouldn’t think it to look at me,” laughs Raskin, “but it’s a passion of mine. I love to be outside, and I love to watch things grow. There are few things more satisfying than nurturing life in the quiet of nature.”
And other than putting delicious veggies and fruits on the table or decorating your home with lovely flowers, gardening offers a variety of benefits both physical and mental for those who enjoy it.
Get Your Vitamin D With Gardening Says Micah Raskin
Vitamin D increases levels of calcium in your body, which helps your immune system function better and makes your bones stronger. Studies have found that exposure to sunlight increases vitamin D levels in adults, and gardening is - usually - an outdoor, daylight activity.
“Being outside always gives my mood an instant boost,” says Micah Raskin. “And when you live in New York City, a little extra greenery and sunlight can keep you sane.” Just don’t forget to wear sunscreen and sunglasses so you don’t damage your skin or your eyes!
Gardening Decreases Your Risk of Dementia Says Micah Raskin
A study from 2006 found that gardening lowers your risk of dementia by 36%. More than 2,800 people over the age of 60 were tracked by researchers for 16 years. The study concluded that physical activity - and gardening in particular - reduced the risk of developing dementia in future years.
“It doesn’t surprise me a bit,” says Micah Raskin. “When you’re gardening, your mind is at rest - you’re much more mindful of your surroundings and your actions. I know mindfulness and meditation are also recommended to stave off dementia. Gardening is my favorite form of meditation.”
Micah Raskin Says Gardening is Great Exercise
“Obviously there are all kinds of gardens,” says Micah Raskin. “But no matter how large or small your garden is, you’re going to have to do a little physical labor to take care of it.”
From lifting bags of soil to bending over and reaching to weed, gardening is a surprisingly physical activity for most people. You may not even realize that you’re breaking a sweat as you become absorbed in what you’re doing says Micah Raskin, a long-time gardener.
“Pulling weeds, hoeing the ground, digging holes, lifting tools and plants, bending and twisting to reach - it’s all really great exercise. You may not realize it at the time, but you’ll be able to tell you were exercising when you wake up in the morning,” chuckles Micah Raskin. Gardening can work new muscles and help improve your stamina, flexibility, and strength.
Micah Raskin