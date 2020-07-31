Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minnesota Supreme Court rules in favor of employment protections for unpaid interns, students

Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Supreme Court decided Wednesday that compensation is not required for an employee to be covered under the state’s civil rights laws.

The Supreme Court sided with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in the case Meagan Abel v. Abbott Northwestern Hospital and St. Mary’s University Minnesota.

The case stems from Abel’s practicum (a practical experience during a course of study) at Allina's Abbott Northwestern Hospital, which was part of her doctoral program at St. Mary’s University.

Read more at: https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/minnesota-supreme-court-rules-compensation-not-required-for-employee-civil-rights-protections

Read the court's opinion at: http://www.mncourts.gov/mncourtsgov/media/Appellate/Supreme%20Court/Standard%20Opinions/OPA190461-072920.pdf

Minnesota Supreme Court rules in favor of employment protections for unpaid interns, students

