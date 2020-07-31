Hoyer Adds Names of Citizen Co-Sponsors of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act to the Congressional Record

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor to insert the names of citizen cosponsors of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act into the Congressional Record. Leader Hoyer launched JusticeInPolicing.us last month to help educate and engage the public on House Democrats’ legislation to end misconduct and racial bias in law enforcement. Americans can learn about the bill, weigh in with their opinion, and sign up to become a citizen cosponsor if they support the bill. Below are his remarks as prepared for delivery and a link to the video.
“Mr. Speaker, last week, I shared with the House that my office had launched a website where Americans could learn about the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, weigh in with their opinion on the bill, and list themselves as ‘citizen cosponsors’ if they support it. Thousands of Americans have become ‘citizen cosponsors.’ Many have also shared their own stories and called for Senate action on this bill.
“Sadly, Senate Republicans refuse to do anything to address the crisis of systemic racism in our country. More than a month has passed, and they have taken no action on the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act. That’s an irresponsible abdication of its duty to address the challenges facing our country.
“Today, I will begin submitting the names of the more-than 7,000 ‘citizen cosponsors’ of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act into the Congressional Record. I ask unanimous consent that the list I have today will be included at the end of these remarks… There are so many that it may take several days to do so. And as more add their names at justiceinpolicing.us, we will continue to submit them into the record. Because the Senate needs to see how important this issue is to so many of our fellow Americans. They need to see how many of our people are urging them to act.
“I ask that the Senate stop ignoring this issue and listen to the voices of thousands who have taken the time to add their names here and share their stories. We must take action to make it clear that Black lives matter.”
You just read:
Hoyer Adds Names of Citizen Co-Sponsors of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act to the Congressional Record
