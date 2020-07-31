Hoyer Adds Names of Citizen Co-Sponsors of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act to the Congressional Record

Click here to watch his remarks.

“Mr. Speaker, last week, I shared with the House that my office had launched a website where Americans could learn about the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, weigh in with their opinion on the bill, and list themselves as ‘citizen cosponsors’ if they support it. Thousands of Americans have become ‘citizen cosponsors.’ Many have also shared their own stories and called for Senate action on this bill.

“Sadly, Senate Republicans refuse to do anything to address the crisis of systemic racism in our country. More than a month has passed, and they have taken no action on the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act. That’s an irresponsible abdication of its duty to address the challenges facing our country.

“Today, I will begin submitting the names of the more-than 7,000 ‘citizen cosponsors’ of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act into the Congressional Record. I ask unanimous consent that the list I have today will be included at the end of these remarks… There are so many that it may take several days to do so. And as more add their names at justiceinpolicing.us, we will continue to submit them into the record. Because the Senate needs to see how important this issue is to so many of our fellow Americans. They need to see how many of our people are urging them to act.

“I ask that the Senate stop ignoring this issue and listen to the voices of thousands who have taken the time to add their names here and share their stories. We must take action to make it clear that Black lives matter.”