Grants Awarded to Supporting Stewardship of State Parks

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the advocacy group Parks & Trails New York have awarded grants to support not-for-profit organizations involved with stewardship of 29 State Parks, historic sites and public lands. The 29 grants provided to partner organizations will help to improve the maintenance of these historic open spaces.

"The grants announced today will help bolster efforts to keep New York's open spaces beautiful and pristine at a time when more New Yorkers than ever are turning to nature for refuge and relaxation," Governor Cuomo said. "New York is thankful for this dedicated group of volunteers, which provide invaluable support to our park system by devoting their time to help make improvements that all of us can enjoy."

The Park and Trail Partnership Program grants are funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund and support partner group efforts to raise private funds for capital projects, perform maintenance tasks, provide educational programming, and promote public use of the parks through hosting of special events.

The program, established in 2015, has awarded $900,000 in its fifth round and to date, has awarded $2.7 million to strengthen Parks, historic sites and public lands for years to come. Grants are aimed at programs that: