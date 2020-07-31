I-95 North Daytime Lane, Shoulder Closures Next Week for Surveying in Philadelphia and Delaware Counties

King of Prussia, PA - Periodic lane and shoulder closures will be in place at several locations along northbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and Delaware counties on Monday, August 3, through Thursday, August 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for surveying operations related to the placement and upgrade of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) equipment along the I-95 corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The surveying locations are:

Northbound I-95 between the Route 291 and Route 611/Broad Street interchanges;

Northbound I-95 between the Interstate 476 and Ridley Park interchanges;

Northbound I-95 ramp to northbound I-476; and

Northbound I-95 ramp to Route 63 (Woodhaven Road).

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the surveying locations. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

