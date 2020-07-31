Construction on ND 32 begins next week south of Forman

Construction work is scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 32 south of Forman from the Junction of North Dakota Highway 11 to the South Dakota border on Tuesday, August 4. The project will consist of applying chip seal to the roadway.

During the project:

Speeds will be reduced.

Flaggers will be in place in areas where workers are present.

Traffic may be delayed up to 15 minutes in areas.

Fresh oil and loose chips will be in work zone.

The chip seal project is expected to be completed mid-August.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/