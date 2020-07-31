Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction on ND 18 from Wyndmere to South Dakota border to begin August 3

Construction work on North Dakota Highway 18 from Wyndmere to the South Dakota border is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 3. The construction projects will consist of a milling and hot mix asphalt overlay from Wyndmere to Lidgerwood and chip seal from ND Hwy 11 to the South Dakota border on ND Hwy 18.

During the projects:

  • Speeds will be reduced.
  • Flaggers will be in place in areas where workers are present.
  • Traffic may be delayed up to 15 minutes in areas.
  • Fresh oil and loose chips will be in work zone.

The hot mix asphalt overlay and chip seal project is expected to be complete mid-August.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/

